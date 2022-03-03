Society 0

The war over nuclear power plants - how dangerous is it for Serbia?

The Russians occupied the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant this morning, and the question of safety from possible radiation was immediately raised.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

There is no reason for Serbian citizens to worry about military actions in the vicinity of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, because that plant works safely, said today Vedrana Vuletic, who is in charge of monitoring in the Directorate for Radiation and Nuclear Safety of Serbia.

"The situation in Ukraine is worrying, because there is information about the presence of military forces in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, there were actions in the radioactive waste storage and armed conflicts are taking place around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but I have to tell citizens that there is no reason to worry. They show that all plants, even though they work in difficult conditions, work safely", Vuletic told TV Pink.

She specified that there was no accident in those zones, so that no radiation could reach Serbia.

Vuletic added that regular analyzes of water, food and air show that there is no increase in radioactivity.

