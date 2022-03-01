Society Nearly 2.900 newly infected, 39 people died According to the latest data, 2.886 newly infected with COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 16:48 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

39 people died.



There are 105 patients on respirators.



As of Monday, 15.116 samples have been tested and 2.886 people have been found to be infected with the virus.



2.411 patients were hospitalized, and 105 patients are on a respirator. The mortality rate is 0.80 percent. At the end of this week, it will be two years since it was announced that the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Serbia as well.



Since that March 6, 2020, about two million people have received a positive test result.