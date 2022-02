Society New coronavirus update: Declining death toll Coronavirus was confirmed in 4.483 people in the last 24 hours, and at the same time, 55 patients died. Source: B92 Monday, February 21, 2022 | 15:41 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dragan Kujundžić

17.667 people were tested.



There are 136 patients on the respirator.



According to the reports of health institutions, the pressure on COVID ambulances and other health centers has been reduced, and the number of newly infected people is constantly falling. However, the daily numbers of deaths due to coronavirus are still high.