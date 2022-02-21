Society Chaos on the highway: Collision of as many as 30 vehicles: there are dead and injured This morning, on the Belgrade-Novi Sad highway, there was a chain collision on the toll ramp near Stara Pazova. Source: Novosti Monday, February 21, 2022 | 10:44 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/ToskanaInc

One person was killed and at least six were injured in a chain collision. The media also state that these are minor injuries and that help was provided to the injured on the spot.



More than 30 vehicles were involved in the collision.



Among the vehicles that participated were those with foreign and domestic license plates.



One car is completely crumpled. By the way, there is a thick fog on this part of the highway, more precisely on the stretch from Batajnica to Beška.

Due to the chain collision, a kilometer-long line of vehicles on the highway was formed.