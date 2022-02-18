Society Oliver Antic, Serbian Ambassador to Portugal, died at the age of 72 Serbian Ambassador to Portugal Oliver Antic passed away today in Lisbon as a result of an accident, Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Source: B92 Friday, February 18, 2022 | 19:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / SAVA RADOVANOVIC /bs

"We will remember him as an excellent professor, a great patriot and a lawyer with a sharp mind and sharp words. His professionalism and dedication as the ambassador of our country will be remembered, as well as his contribution to improving relations between Serbia and Portugal," the statement said.



The Book of Mourning will be opened on Tuesday, February 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the building of the MFA, 24 Kneza Miloša Street (ceremonial entrance on the corner with Nemanjina Street).



An electronic book of condolences will also be opened at: protocol@mfa.rs.



Serbian Ambassador to Portugal Oliver Antic passed away after falling off a cliff, Portuguese media write.

"He dedicated his life to his family..."

Professor Dr Oliver Antic, the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Portugal, lost his life in an accident today, February 18. Everyone who knew him knows that he dedicated his life to his family, people, his students, law and justice. The date and all the details about the funeral will be announced later", the family said in a statement.