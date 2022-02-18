Society The residence of the Croatian Embassy in Belgrade is on fire PHOTO A fire broke out in the residence of the Croatian Embassy in the center of Belgrade, it was confirmed for B92.net Source: B92 Friday, February 18, 2022 | 14:55 Tweet Share Printskrin: Twitter KetrineInAksn

As confirmed to B92.net by the Croatian Embassy, the fire broke out in the residence.



The flames are just engulfing the entire building, and firefighters are on the field trying to bring fire under control.



According to Tanjug, no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out.



Firefighters are on the scene and working to put out the fire, which broke out on the roof of the residence.