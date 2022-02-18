Society Regular classes from Monday As of Monday, February 21, direct teaching method will be applied in all primary and secondary schools in Serbia. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 18, 2022 | 09:50 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Budimir Jevtic

This is the decision of the Team for monitoring and coordinating the application of preventive measures in the work of schools.



According to the data of the Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanović Batut", in the period from February 9 to 17, the number of sick children of school age from 6 to 18 was 3.200 (0.42 percent).



A statement from the Ministry of Education added that the participation of school-age children in the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same period was 4.3 percent.



This week, the students are on an extended vacation, which lasts for nine days, including weekends, due to the worsening epidemiological situation.