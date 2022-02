Society Slight increase in the number of newly infected - 55 patients died Coronavirus was confirmed in 6.423 people in the last 24 hours, and at the same time, 55 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: hxdbzxy/Shutterstock

20,198 people were tested.



4.154 people were hospitalized, while 146 patients were on respirators.



Since the outburst of the pandemic, 14.666 people have died.