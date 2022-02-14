Society Gun salute to be fired from Kalemegdan: Serbia celebrates Statehood Day Today, Serbia celebrates Statehood Day with numerous public events. Source: B92 Monday, February 14, 2022 | 08:18 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug / Sava Radovanović

The Committee for Nurturing the Traditions of the Liberation Wars of Serbia of the Government of Serbia announced that today at 4 p.m., on the occasion of marking the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia, a gun salute will be fired from the Sava terrace of the Kalemegdan Fortress, in line with the order issued by the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Serbian Armed Forces Aleksandar Vučić.



According to the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Policy, the gun salute traditionally announces the national holiday Sretenje - Serbian Statehood Day and will be carried out with the highest state and military honors by the Guard Battalion of the Serbian Armed Forces, along with raising the flag and singing the anthem.



Serbia observes the Statehood Day on the great Christian holiday of Candlemas, thus marking the anniversary of the First Serbian Uprising led by warlord Karađorđe. On the same day in 1835, the first Constitution of the Serbian Principality was passed, also known as Candlemas Constitution, which defined Serbia as an independent principality divided into shires, cantons and municipalities.



The insurgent rally, held in Orasac, marks the beginning of a new Serbian statehood after centuries of Ottoman rule.



At the meeting of elders in Orašac, on February 14, 1804, Djordje Petrović was elected the leader of the uprising, the statement reminds. In the next few years, the insurgent army, led by Karadjordje, in the famous battles near Ivankovac, Deligrad, Misar, Belgrade and other places, defeated the Ottoman forces and liberated almost the entire territory of the Belgrade pashaluq.



Thus, the Serbs began the liberation struggle against the Ottoman rule and the process of creating their modern state.



Sretenje - Serbian Statehood Day is marked in memory of the beginning of the First Serbian Uprising (February 15, 1804) and the act of proclaiming the (Sretenje) Constitution of the Principality of Serbia (February 15, 1835), and based on the provisions of the Law on State and Other Holidays in the Republic of Serbia ("Official Gazette of RS" no. 43/01, 1/07 and 92/11), it is marked non-working days on February 15 and 16, it is stated in the announcement.