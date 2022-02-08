Society Kon: "People don't get it; This will take a long time" VIDEO Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon commented on the appearance of stealth omicron strains of coronavirus. Source: B92, Prva TV Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 08:00 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"It is a subvariant of the omicron strain, mutations in the spike protein that allow it to attach to cells. It has one and a half times more potential for transmittion than the omicron... It has been discovered in about 60 countries, but it is not yet a strain of special importance. No one can answer how much it will affect the situation here, but we hope for the best...", the epidemiologist said for TV Prva.



"We are getting out of the peak. This week we will have a smaller number of infected people. We can see a change in the structure of the disease... It is moving to the younger ones and that is why schools are important. Next week we will have an extended vacation (nine days). It is important that if someone is planning something, to avoid children gathering... It is rather risky", he added.



A member of the Crisis Staff also referred to the COVID certificates and stated that they are still in force and that the situation is being monitored.



We still have COVID certificates in force, but it should be understood that those are not important when it comes to the omicron strain... It simply infects those who are infected. The only protection we have is a vaccine and we cannot compare ourselves with countries that abolish measures. That is our perspective.



Commenting on the situation in Denmark, where all restrictions have been abolished, he pointed out that "we will live the same as them".



Dr Kon points out that the decision to extend the vacation is very important.



"Let's not gamble for these nine days. This is very important... We should take more serious measures, at least for those nine days," Kon explained.



Asked if he allegedly blames the children for the spread of omicron strain, this epidemiologist pointed out that attention should be paid in the coming days and that the difference will be seen.



"Children, especially younger ones, and high school students, are constantly in the group... It exploded at that age. It depends individually on the children," said a member of the Crisis Staff, adding that he was in favor of mandatory vaccination, but not as it was done in Austria.



"We were told that it was unconstitutional and the issue was left without further explanation... Still, it is unrealistic to think that this will not happen at all," he explained.

Dr Kon also spoke about the situation with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was banned from entering Australia, although he was initially allowed to do so. He also referred to Djokovic's position on vaccination.



"I'm sorry that I didn't have the opportunity to talk to him before he formed the conviction... I really wish Djokovic all the best... It's not in the spirit of the international health regulations that they didn't release him, but that doesn't mean they have no right. I would really like for him to play tennis, especially since the big tournament is coming... I respect his opinion... We have decided that it is a voluntary vaccination and I do not understand how it could be a public health danger... It is always a priority that traffic of people and goods continues uninterrupted...", stated Kon for TV Prva.