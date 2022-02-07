Society New details of the fire in the area of the Infectious Diseases Clinic PHOTO A fire broke out in a residential building behind the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Belgrade last night, in which one person died, TV Prva reports. Source: B92, Prva TV Monday, February 7, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Moreover, one person was injured and transported to the Military Medical Academy (VMA).



38 firefighters with 10 vehicles took part in extinguishing the fire in the area of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, and the firefighting team was on duty, because it was becoming possible for the fire to reappear. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.



In the meantime, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the fire was extinguished.



As the reporter of TV Prva stated on the spot, several apartments were destroyed in the fire, and when it broke out, the fire quickly spread to other housing units.



There is a laundry room in the building, which is used by the Infectious Diseases Clinic, and the workers could not reach it due to the fire.