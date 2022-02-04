Society A decision on the extension of school break reached Minister of Education, Branko Ružić, made a decision to change School curriculum for primary and secondary schools. Source: B92 Friday, February 4, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Artur Verkhovetskiy

Based on that, non-working days for students will be on February 17 and 18.



The proposal to extend the holidays was presented at the meeting of the School Team.



"After considering the entire situation and forecasting that the peak of this wave is expected in mid February, I have made a decision on the extension of the holidays. Students will have a total of 9 days off. The first working day will be Monday, February 21", minister said.



"Schools are as safe as before due to the application and respect of epidemiological measures. According to the indicators, the growth in the number of infected students and teachers does not follow the growth in the number of infected in the general population," Ruzic said in a statement submitted to B92.net.



He appealed to students and employees in the education system to be responsible towards themselves and their loved ones during the upcoming vacation and to respect the prescribed epidemiological measures in order to prevent new infections.



Due to the three-day extension of the autumn break in the first semester, as well as due to this decision, schools are obliged to make up two working days by the end of the school year, while the school year will be extended by three days and will last until Friday, June 24, 2022.