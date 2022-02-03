Society Urgent reception requested from Minister: "Possible collapse of the education system" The Union of Education Workers of Serbia requested an urgent reception from the line minister Branko Ruzic. Source: B92 Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/bs

They stated that the epidemiological situation is becoming increasingly difficult, and that "the collapse of the educational system is possible due to the illness of teachers."



Just to reiterate, the media in Serbia reported today that it is expected that the days off for students in Serbia will be extended around the national holiday Sretenje, for which they regularly have two days off.



But due to the large number of sick children, in addition to teachers, it is expected, according to the media, that the students will be given another nine-day break.



By the way, the decision on how the children will go to school during next week will be made by the School Team, and it will be announced tomorrow.



The Ministry of Education told Tanjug today that the decision on the new holiday is being considered and that the decision will be made in accordance with the interests of children and the educational system.