Society School break again? Allegedly, primary and secondary school students will have another unplanned vacation in February, the media write. Source: Novosti Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 09:49 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/racorn

Due to the Statehood Day, which is celebrated on Sretenje, students already have two non-working days on February 15 and 16. Since it is Tuesday and Wednesday, the school calendar previously planned to add Monday, February 14, and now, probably, the vacation will be extended to Thursday and Friday, according to Novosti.



According to that plan, the students will be free from Saturday, February 12, to return to school on Monday, February 21.



Thus, with two weekends, they will get nine non-working days, which, according to some schools, will be helpful in resolving the epidemiological situation.



By the way, the decision on how the children will go to school during the next week will be made by the School Team today, and it will be announced tomorrow.



As things stand now, there will be no significant changes, that is, students will attend classes according to a combined model. It is only possible that in some local areas where the infection is spreading, children switch to the online system.



At the same time, the unions warn that school administrations and local self-governments report far fewer infected students than there really are.