Society Growing number of newly infected: Nearly 20.000 According to the latest review, 19.214 people infected with coronavirus were recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 16:56

Since the last update, 39.473 samples have been tested.



So far, 8.171.561 samples have been tested in Serbia, of which 1.697.012 were positive.



As a result of coronavirus infection, 13.687 people died in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 0.81 percent.