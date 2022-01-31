Society Dr Tiodorović: "Pediatricians were right" Epidemiologist and Crisis Staff member for combating coronavirus, Branislav Tiodorović, pointed out today that the epidemic situation in Serbia is serious. Source: RTS Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Dr Tiodorovic pointed out that more and more children, educators and doctors are infected.



He told RTS that the clinical pictures are very complicated and that it will be a big problem if the flu appears in a more serious form.



"There are a lot of dead, we have more infected children with complications. Pediatricians are aware of that very well and have faced with a big problem. They were completely right with the position we supported (to postpone the return to school)," said Tiodorović.



He stated that hospitals are being seriously filled, as well as that there are more and more sick health workers.



"Attention should be paid, all measures should be applied, we should be completely serious at this moment. Vaccination gives a very good result," Tiodorović pointed out.



He called on everyone not to abuse the upcoming holidays and vacations, so as to reduce the number of those infected.



"We should take care that the ski resorts and spas are not filled again and we have an even bigger increase," said Tiodorović, adding that a war is currently being waged against the virus, against which, he says, we will continue to fight.



There are more than 15.000 newly infected in Serbia every day.