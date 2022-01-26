Society More than 19.000 newly infected According to the latest data, 19.063 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 15:03 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

37 people died.



There are currently 138 patients on respirators.



In Serbia, the number of infected people has been growing for days and breaking all records, which is an indicator of the strong wave of the pandemic that started the omicron strain. Although the clinical pictures of patients are easier in the case of infection with the mentioned strain, doctors say that vaccination is still the only and safest way to protect ourselves from possible health complications that coronavirus can cause.



At the moment, there is the most controversy about teaching in schools due to the fact that an increasing number of children with symptoms of COVID-19 are reporting to doctors. Ministry of Education announced that the final decision on teaching will be made on Friday, December 28.



Doctors say that vaccination has been slowed down and that the numbers are significantly lower in that respect than at the beginning of last year. This is not a good trend, the authorities emphasize, because only vaccination can stop the pandemic.



On the other hand, experts claim that this wave may be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, and that we can expect a return to normal life as early as May.