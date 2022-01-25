Society Nearly 20.000 newly infected According to the latest update, 19.901 people infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

34 people died.



There are 131 patients on respirators, and 3.114 on hospital treatment.



In the last 24 hours, 39.282 samples were tested, and since the outbreak of the pandemic, 7.936.544.



So far, 1.579.847 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in Serbia.



According to official data, coronavirus took 13.340 lives, and the mortality rate is 0.84 percent.

Mild clinical picture in children

Snezana Rsovac, a pulmonology specialist at the Children's Clinic in Tirsova, says that omicron spreads quickly, but still gives a moderately mild clinical picture and rarely severe in children, and that it passes in five to seven days.



Speaking about the symptoms observed in children, she says that, as far as preschool children and infants are concerned, there is fever, fever and symptoms of the upper respiratory system inflammation, headaches, conjunctivitis, while the lower respiratory tract inflammation such as bronchitis, bronchiolitis and pneumonia are less common.



In smaller children, the picture of coughing and shortness of breath will appear after it affects the lower respiratory tract.