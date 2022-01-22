Society "Children should go to school and kindergarten, they are ideal carriers of the virus" Virologist Milanko Sekler estimates that the omicron strain of coronavirus enables the continuation of "a more normal life". Source: Beta, RTS Monday, January 24, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

According to Dr Sekler, it can be noticed that "the virus has crossed two thirds of the way and that everything is on the right track for now".



Sekler told RTS that the winter period is generally the season of respiratory diseases, and he estimated that children should go to kindergartens and schools.



It should be reminded that before the end of the winter holidays, there was a lot of controversy in the public, but also within the Crisis Staff, about whether students should return to school, when the numbers of newly infected are five digits and when there is fear of merging seasonal flu with coronavirus.



"Along with bacterial diseases, now is the season of winter infections because most of the time is spent indoors, it is cold outside, the cold weather very often leads to a drop in immunity and opens the door to infection," Sekler said.



He emphasized that children are "ideal carriers of the virus", especially in kindergartens and schools, because they spend a lot of time together indoors, which makes it impossible for them to avoid contracting the coronavirus or the flu.