Society New record in Serbia - more than 18.000 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 18.006 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia,while 26 people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 15:32 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

There are 109 patients on respirators.



According to new data, 39.740 samples were analyzed in the last 24 hours.

Measures adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The Government of Serbia adopted an amendment to the Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of the Infectious Disease COVID-19.



According to the latest changes, those infected with the coronavirus who are treated at home are obliged to be in isolation for seven days, and after the examination in the COVID clinic, the isolation is interrupted without testing.



The amendment to the Regulation, which was published in the Official Gazette and entered into force, specifies that this provision applies to persons who have been tested for the presence of the virus and who have not been diagnosed with any symptoms or signs of the disease, i.e. those who do not need hospital treatment.