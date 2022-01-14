Society Crisis Staff in session: Introducing a 24-hour COVID Pass? Members of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus met today at 3 p.m. in the Palace of Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, January 14, 2022 | 15:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/bs

The session will analyze the epidemic situation, which has not been good at all since the beginning of the year.



Since the discovery of omicron strain in Serbia and after the New Year's holidays, the number of infected people has exploded.



According to the media, the session will most likely decide to start the second school semester when it is planned, on January 24, with the proviso that, as their source reveals, children up to 5th grade will go to combined classes, and other elementary and high school students online.



Earlier today, doctor and member of the Crisis Staff Tanja Jovanović spoke about the measures we can expect after today's session of the Crisis Staff.



"I can't say anything in advance, because it is known that we ask for a lot at those sessions, and we get little. We are an advisory body. I understand those staff members who think about the economy, but there are situations when we should not be so much open. We would not prevent the spread of omicron by harsher measures, but we would prolong the mass infection a bit", said Dr Tanja Jovanovic, adding that it is good that less than one percent of those infected are hospitalized so far.



According to her, the decision to ban the celebration of the Serbian New Year was a very good move and pointed out that a complete ban on public gatherings should be established and that COVID passes should be valid 24 hours a day everywhere, except in pharmacies and grocery stores.

In the last 24 hours, 12.721 people were positively tested for COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, 12.721 people were positively tested for coronavirus in Serbia, while 23 patients died.



There are 103 people on the respirators.



31.540 samples were tested.



It should be reminded that the epidemiological situation in Serbia has significantly worsened since the beginning of the new year. Every day, a record number of newly infected people is recorded, the ambulances are full, and the pressure on the health system is increasing.