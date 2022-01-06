Society B92.net: It's confirmed, Serbia addressed protest note to the Australian Ambassador H.E. Daniel Emery received a protest note at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the inappropriate treatment that Novak Djokovic was exposed to in Melbourne. Source: B92 Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 20:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nemanja Starović expressed the expectation that Ambassador Emery will make personal efforts to enable Djokovic to wait for a court decision on whether he can stay in Australia in accommodation that is adequate for an athlete of his rank.



According to him, Serbia does not want to influence the upcoming decision of the Australian judiciary in any way, but expects that the executive authorities of that country, in the spirit of good bilateral relations between Australia and Serbia, and in accordance with their competencies, allow Djokovic to spend Christmas in better accommodation, it was confirmed for B92.



Starovic emphasized that the Serbian public has a strong impression that Djokovic is a victim of the political game against his will and that he was lured to travel to Australia in order to be humiliated.



State Secretary Starović pointed out that Novak Djoković is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but that he was treated that way by the Australian authorities, which causes understandable indignation of his fans and citizens of Serbia.



Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia addressed a written note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia on the occasion of preventing Novak Djokovic from entering the country.