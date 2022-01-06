Society Vučić with Serbian children from Croatia: "You're always at home in Serbia" VIDEO This morning, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, brought Christmas yule log into the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic. Source: B92 Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:43 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ bg

The service began at about nine o'clock in the Presidency.



After the service, Vučić hosted children of Serbian nationality from Croatia, who are visiting Belgrade.



"I am very happy that the children were able to see the Temple of Saint Sava and that they were able to see our most beautiful shrine," said Vucic.



Vučić said that tomorrow is Christmas, our first good day as Bishop Nikolaj called it.



"We Serbs spend Christmas Eve in the circle of our closest ones, in the family circle, in our home. That is why you children are here today, because you are our family. You should always feel at home in Serbia," he said. He wished them happiness, prosperity and health.



"I wish you from the bottom of my heart happiness, prosperity and health. That you always come to your Serbia, that you feel here as if you were on your own, that you love Serbia as you respect Croatia", said the president. He thanked the children once again.



"Thank you on behalf of the whole of Serbia," he said.

"Dear children, I want you to always come to your Serbia because you are here on your own and I am infinitely grateful that you keep the Serbian name and surname. I am very happy that you are with us today and that you could enjoy the most beautiful, Orthodox, church of the Saint Sava.



Christmas is a mild day because it celebrates birth and love.



Peace of God, Christ is born! Long live Serbia!", Vučić wrote on his Instagram account.

On the eve of Christmas, Vučić will host children from Topusko, Vrginmost, Vojnić, Kostajnica, Dvor, Glina, Kordun and Banija, for whom gifts have been prepared.



A group of 25 Serbian children from Banija and Kordun, accompanied by their priest Sasa Loncina, organized by MP Sanja Lakic, is visiting Belgrade.