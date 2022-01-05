Society New growth in the number of newly infected - more than 7.000 According to the latest data, 7.488 newly infected with COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 15:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

25 people died.



25.516 people were tested.



There are 74 patients on the respirator, while 2.194 are on hospital treatment.



The mortality rate is 0.97, while coronavirus has claimed 12.831 lives since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Dr Udovicic: "We will have a large number of infected people"; He proposes shortening one measure

Foto: TV Prva

The commander of the COVID hospital in Karaburma, Colonel Assistant Professor Dr Ivo Udovicic, warned that we are threatened by a sudden leap in the number of newly infected with the coronavirus.



"Two thirds of the hospital is full. A huge number of newly infected, what worries us is the huge number of health workers who are infected... We will have a large number of newly infected, it will affect health, but also other large systems with workers," said Dr Udovicic for TV Prva.



"I suggest that the recommendations be adopted to isolate asymptomatic and that the mild clinical picture be shortened to seven days, otherwise we will have problems with staffing," he explained. Dr Udovicic referred to the situation in the European Union, i.e. in Europe, and compared the epidemiological picture there with that in Serbia.



"There is not much pressure in the EU and the USA on hospitals, but we must know that we cannot be guided by that, because the level of vaccination in Serbia is significantly lower and there were large gatherings during the holidays... Omicron strain will infect vaccinated and unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people have a much better chance of ending up in the hospital," doctor explained, emphasizing that the vaccine is effective and that "we cannot choose."