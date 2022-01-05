Society Vulin on the disappearance of Matej Periš: "The family will be the first to know" Ministry of Internal Affairs will do everything to find the missing citizen of Split, Matej Periš, Minister Aleksandar Vulin said today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

Vulin stated that there is certain information about the disappearance of the 27-year-old young man, but that his family will be the first to find out the final outcome.



"If the good and the bad are confirmed, first the family will find out whatever it is, and only then the public. It is not a media sensation," Vulin told TV Pink, adding that he would not give up the search.



He pointed out, however, that the disappearance of the young man was reported late, but that all cameras were checked and that all operatives were doing their job.



"The moment we received information, we recognized how important it is, one young life is endangered," Vulin pointed out. Minister said that the operatives talked with the young man's father Nenad Periš several times, as well as with his friends, waiters, security from the clubs, and that the gendarmerie is investigating the terrain with its divers.



He added that the conflict within the club is excluded and that he does not want to say anything more than that.



The disappearance of Matej Periš from Split was reported to the Ministry of the Interior by his friend on December 31 at 6 p.m. Periš came to Belgrade in order to celebrate New Year's Eve.