Society The most beautiful number in 2021 - a record broken: more than 8.000 babies In 2021, 8.414 babies were born in the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic Narodni Front - the most since the clinic's establishment, Head of GAK Mikovic said. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 31, 2021 | 17:37 Tweet Share Shutterstock/bibiphoto

He said as a guest on RTS that 4.335 baby boys and 4.069 baby girls were born.



"I would like to say that this year we have a general trend of increased birth rate, but unfortunately that is not the case, since the figures from our clinic are a consequence of the fact that some smaller maternity hospitals were in the COVID system," Mikovic pointed out.



He added that the GAK Narodni Front, as the largest clinic of its kind in the country, successfully performed that task. He also stated that this clinic had up to 10 COVID positive pregnant women at the peak of the coronavirus wave, but that they all went home with babies who were negative for COVID-19.