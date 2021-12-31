Society More than 2.000 newly infected, 26 people died According to the latest data, 2.192 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Friday, December 31, 2021 | 15:27 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

26 people died.



There are 83 patients on respirators.



The period of the holiday that is ahead of us will mark the increase in the number of infected people, which doctors especially warn about. The omicron strain should also be expected, which will have an increasing share among the patients.



Therefore, the prescribed measures should be respected and gatherings should be avoided.



On the last day in 2021, the WHO warning for Serbia arrived, which refers to the omicron strain.