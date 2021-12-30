Society Nearly 2.000 newly infected, 23 people died According to the last review, 1.949 people were infected in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, December 30, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Marko Djokovic

In the last 24 hours, 23 people died as a result of the infection.



There are 91 patients on respirators.

The School Team will monitor the situation

The first semester for primary and secondary school students ends today, and students will return to classes on Monday, January 24, 2022.



"It turned out that the traffic light model that we applied was effective and gave results. Schools were not a place for the spread of the virus, and direct classes were organized in the best interest of both students and teachers," said Minister of Education Branko Ruzic.



He stated that the School Team will continue to monitor the situation related to the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of the year and regularly make decisions on how to organize classes. Students on the territory of Vojvodina are on vacation, which began on December 24, 2021, and classes in the second semester for high school students will begin on January 10, while elementary school students will begin second semester on January 17, 2022.