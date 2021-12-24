Society 1.193 newly infected, 26 people died 1.193 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, while 26 people died. Source: B92 Friday, December 24, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Marko Djokovic

As it is stated, 100 patients are on respirators.



An analysis of 14.656 people was performed, while 2.149 patients are in hospital.

The fifth vaccine against coronavirus will soon arrive

As a reminder, the fifth vaccine against coronavirus will soon arrive in Serbia. It's already registered.



According to the Belgrade media, Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia (ALIMS) is in the process of registering the anti-COVID vaccine produced by "Johnson and Johnson", confirmed ALIMS representative Jelena Mitrašinović.



"Currently, we have requested additional documentation, and when they submit it, we will complete the evaluation process and reach a final conclusion, which we will inform the public about," she told RTS.