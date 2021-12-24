Society The Ministry decided: How will the students attend school next week? From Monday, December 27, the first model of teaching will be applied in primary and secondary schools, i.e. students will attend classes directly. Source: B92 Friday, December 24, 2021 | 11:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Budimir Jevtic

From Monday, December 27, the first model of teaching will be applied in primary and secondary schools, i.e. students will attend classes directly. This was decided by the Team for monitoring and coordinating the application of preventive measures in the work of schools.



This decision does not refer to primary and secondary schools in AP Vojvodina, where the first semester ended yesterday, it is stated in the announcement of the Ministry of Education.



According to the data from the supervision taken from the electronic system "Public Health Service" submitted to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development by the Institute of Public Health "Milan Jovanovic Batut" in the week from December 16 to December 22, 2021, the number of sick school-age children between the ages of six and 18, there were 885 (0.11 percent) patients.



In primary and secondary schools in Serbia, there are a total of 3 (0.01 percent) classes (16 or fewer students), which have changed the way of organizing work from direct work to online classes in the last 10 calendar days due to at least three cases of infection.



A total of 55 (0.14 percent) classes (17 and more students) who due to at least two cases of infection of students in the class changed the way of organizing work from direct to combined model in the last 10 calendar days and 14 (0.03 percent) groups in which combined teaching models switched to online (occurrence of three cases of student infection) in the last 10 calendar days.