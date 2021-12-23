Society 0

Confirmed for B92.net: A new session of the Crisis Staff has been scheduled

The session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m., it was confirmed for B92.net.

Foto: B92/arhiva
This was confirmed for our portal by a member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorović.

Just to reiterate, the omicron strain of coronavirus was officially discovered in Serbia today.

Omicron strain was confirmed in a person who arrived from Botswana, and who entered Serbia with a negative PCR test.

Control tests confirmed that the person was positive for the omicron strain of coronavirus. As a reminder, the omicron strain of coronavirus was originally registered in South Africa, and so far it has been registered in more than 40 countries around the world.

The emergence of a new strain has affected some countries, and due to the emergence of a new variant, they decided to introduce stricter measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

