Society Confirmed for B92.net: A new session of the Crisis Staff has been scheduled The session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m., it was confirmed for B92.net. Source: B92, I.J. Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 16:42

This was confirmed for our portal by a member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorović.



Just to reiterate, the omicron strain of coronavirus was officially discovered in Serbia today.



Omicron strain was confirmed in a person who arrived from Botswana, and who entered Serbia with a negative PCR test.



Control tests confirmed that the person was positive for the omicron strain of coronavirus. As a reminder, the omicron strain of coronavirus was originally registered in South Africa, and so far it has been registered in more than 40 countries around the world.



The emergence of a new strain has affected some countries, and due to the emergence of a new variant, they decided to introduce stricter measures to prevent further spread of the virus.