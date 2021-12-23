Society 30 died of COVID-19, over 1.100 newly infected According to the latest update, 1.177 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Serbia, while 30 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 23, 2021 | 13:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Nelson Antoine

There are 104 people on the respirator, while the number of hospitalized is 2.181.



In the last 24 hours 14.291 tests have been performed.



Let us remind you, a new strain of coronavirus, omicron, has arrived in Serbia as well, confirmed Dr. Tanja Jovanović for the media.



Omicron strain was confirmed in a person who arrived from Botswana, and who entered Serbia with a negative PCR test.



Control tests confirmed that the person was positive for the omicron strain of coronavirus. Also, epidemiologist Radmilo Petrović seriously warned the citizens about the upcoming holidays and the dangers they bring.



He stated that with the arrival of that strain, a sudden increase in the number of infected people awaits us, and that the time around the holidays is the most critical for the transmission of the virus. We have first the New Year, which is the most massive gathering, then the Orthodox Christmas, and then the Serbian New Year, and even the feasts of St. John and St. Sava, there was also St. Nicholas. So we have religious holidays almost every seven days, which brings people together”, he said.



The epidemiologist warns that after the New Year, the number of those infected will certainly be higher.



"Whoever is waiting for the New Year in the tavern, let him be ready to spend Christmas in COVID hospitals, and Srpska in intensive care," the epidemiologist warned.