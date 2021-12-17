Society 1.199 new cases, 30 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.199 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, out of 13.539 tested. Source: B92 Friday, December 17, 2021 | 15:38 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

30 people died. So far, a total of 12.336 people have lost the battle with the coronavirus in Serbia.



There are 2.710 patients in hospitals, and there are 140 patients on respirators.



State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Mirsad Djerlek, stated today that our country has been surrounded by omicron strain of coronavirus for several weeks.



"He has not been officially registered yet. It is a matter of days when it will be registered in our country," said Djerlek. He said that we should not take it lightly, because we do not know what it can bring. Dr Milanko Sekler also warned that the information that the omicron strain is ten times weaker than the delta variant is incomplete.



You can follow the latest information about the coronavirus from Serbia and the world in our live blog.