Society 1.325 newly infected, 31 died According to the latest data, another 1.325 newly infected with the kovid 19 virus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 16:27

31 people died.



There are 148 patients on respirators.



The number of newly infected people on a daily basis in Serbia has been declining for days, but doctors emphasize that this should not be a "signal" for relaxation because a critical period is coming, a time of holidays when our people from abroad will come to the country and when gatherings will be intensified.



The arrival of a large number of people from abroad could also mean the arrival of the omicron strain, and this should certainly be taken into account. Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon, told B92 TV that he expects the number of those infected to increase during the holidays, but he also noted that the best time for vaccination is right now.



Kon also called on young people to think about the vaccine and show responsibility, because by rejecting the vaccine as the only safe protection, they put their loved ones at risk of infection.