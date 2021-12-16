Society The Siberian winter in Serbia starts from Saint Nicholas After Saint Nicholas, cold wave arrives in Serbia. Very low temperatures and icy days are waiting for us, with temperature below zero for days, the media write. Source: Blic, Novosti Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 16:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE FILIP SINGER

Meteorologists warn that, according to the long-term forecast, this winter the temperature in some places could drop to minus 25, as it was last time in the winter of 2012, according to Vecernje Novosti. Heavier snow will fall again after December 25, and it will be the same for the New Year, forecasters add.



An emergency situation has already been declared in Ivanjica, Guca, Sjenica, Krupanj, Lucani, Ljubovija and Nova Varos due to the snow, and experts estimate that there will be an emergency in at least a dozen more municipalities by the New Year.



Director of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute Jugoslav Nikolic says that in the coming days the morning temperatures will range from minus 6 to plus 2 degrees, while the maximum daily temperatures will be from minus 2 to plus 7. Today is expected to be mostly dry, and then on Thursday and Friday, in Belgrade and in the lower regions there will be rain, occasionally icy rains and sleet, while in the higher mountainous areas there will be light snow.



"On Saturday and Sunday, there will be light snow in the central and southern parts of Serbia, while in Belgrade it will fall on Monday. The amount of precipitation in this period will not be large and snow will not create big problems. However, lower temperatures at the end of the week are expected and that is why I advise caution, especially to drivers", stated Nikolić. He added that the weather will remain extremely cold until the end of December, with occasional clouds and snowfall.



"Around the New Year, from December 25 to 28, we will have conditions for precipitation in all lower regions, and also on January 1 and 2, the possibility of snowfall is increasing," Nikolic announced.



"We had a mild winter last year, and this one has already shown a nasty nature. The snow that has already fallen will last a long time, because we will not have sudden warming," Nikolic said. Meteorologist Ivan Ristic also confirmed that very cold weather is expected from December 20, as well as for New Year's Eve.



According to him, icy days await us on December 22 and 23, when the daily temperature will not rise above zero.



"From December 20, the temperature will be gradually falling, with occasional snow. After December 20, there will be icy days. Thus, on December 22 and 23, the daily temperature will be around minus 5 degrees. There will be no warming until the New Year," Ristic said.