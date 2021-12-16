Society Institute Batut: The flu has arrived in Serbia The first case of flu in 2021/2022 season is confirmed on the territory of Serbia, Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanović Batut" announced. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 16, 2021 | 09:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

The statement specified that "Batut" received a confirmation from the National Reference Laboratory for Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses of the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Serums "Torlak" on December 15 in the afternoon, about the first case of influenza A (H3) Belgrade.



Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanović Batut" points out that, as in most previous seasons of influenza surveillance, laboratory confirmation of the virus is expected at this time of year.



The statement reminds that last season 2020/2021 there was no laboratory confirmation of influenza virus infection. He points out that the most effective measure to prevent influenza virus infection is vaccination, and that the flu vaccine is the safest form of individual and collective protection.



In addition to vaccination, general prevention measures are recommended: avoiding close contact with sick people, respiratory hygiene (covering the nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing with a tissue that should be discarded immediately after use and washing hands with running water and soap), room ventilation, avoidance staying indoors where there are a large number of people.