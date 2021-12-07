Society Snowy Serbia - 30 centimeters of snow on Divčibare PHOTO / VIDEO Snow is blowing all over western Serbia, and in the mountain villages in the municipality of Kosjerić, it has already reached a height of about 30 centimeters. Source: RINA Monday, December 6, 2021 | 17:37 Tweet Share FOTO:Rina

Divčibare Mountain has been under snow for several days now, and the height of the white blanket is additionally increasing with today's precipitation.



"The real winter has already arrived in our country, everything's in white in the first days of December. We are used to it, it was unusual for us to have more snow before Christmas. Sometimes winters were much hotter and longer, we went to celebrations on foot or on horseback. It is much milder now, and a winter without snow is like a village without a church", said a resident of the village of Musici in Divcibare.



There is also snow on the road, so drivers are advised to be extra careful and the competent companies appeal to drivers not to go on the road without the necessary winter equipment.



Snowfalls were also recorded on the territory of the municipality of Ivanjica in the mountainous area, on Zlatibor, Zlatar and Tara.

FOTO:Rina