Society Vučić exclusively on TV B92 tonight, reacting to numerous accusation VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will be hosted in the show "Focus Special" on B92 television tonight at 9 p.m. Source: B92 Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:05

He will answer to all accusations from the country and abroad as a guest on B92 TV.



Let us remind you, in the last few days, there have been more and more accusations against Vučić coming from the region.



"Večernji list" published the testimony of a "witness" who claims that he personally saw Aleksandar Vučić beating Croats in Petrinja in 1991, torturing them and threatening to slaughter them.



It is true that Vučić was never in Croatia during the 1991 war, and that he was not involved in politics at that time, but was a student.



The truth is that the incumbent president of Serbia was in Croatia only in 1995 to visit the Serbian people, then as the General Secretary of the Serbian Radical Party.