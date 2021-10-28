Society "The only solution is to close everything for two weeks" Colonel Assistant Professor Dr Ivo Udovicic, Commander of Karaburma Hospital said COVID pass after 10 pm will help a little bit in the fight against coronavirus Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 13:18 Tweet Share Foto: printscreen/B92 TV

He stated that it would be a negligible effect.



"We all know what needs to be done - to break the chain of virus transmission. And this is done by preventing contacts between people, which requires rigorous measures. Two weeks to close everything, but also to vaccinate as many people as possible at the same time," Dr Udovicic said.



He then added: "Whatever measures we take, they will not have an effect if we do not have more than 80 percent of those vaccinated."