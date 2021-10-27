Society Almost 7.000 newly infected, 64 people died Until the last review, 6.948 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 64 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 16:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

There are 277 patients on respirators, and 6,791 patients are on hospital treatment. As it is stated, the analysis of 24,490 samples was done.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 6,230,395 samples have been tested in Serbia, and the virus has been confirmed in 1,118,905.



The mortality rate is 0.87.

Vesić announced how many vaccinated people are needed in order for the measures to be lifted

Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić stated today that the percentage of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Belgrade has exceeded 60 percent of the adult population, and that another 15 percent of citizens need to be vaccinated in order to be able to abolish anti-epidemic measures.



Vesić told RTS that the percentage of vaccinated on a daily basis increased more than three times after the introduction of COVID passes for entering catering facilities after 10 p.m., but that there was still "incredible propaganda" against vaccination, which led to one incident this morning, when the patient attacked the ambulance doctor with a knife, who asked him to put on a mask before entering the vehicle.