Society Brnabic reveals whether the COVID pass will be extended: "It's important" Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, says that vaccination against coronavirus is the answer to the pandemic. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 13:15

She also stated that "there is a slow growth - we have exceeded 55% of those vaccinated, and that is what is most important." Brnabic said at the press conference after visiting the Kragujevac company for distribution of thermal energy "Energetika" that for now there will be no extension of the validity of COVID passes to 24 hours.



Asked whether the measures against the epidemic should be tightened, she said that "for now, this measure that we have should be fully implemented and all that should come to life."



"At the same time, we are going again with strict inspections for other measures, for masks indoors and outdoors, where it is impossible to keep a distance," said Brnabic and announced that a meeting of the Crisis Staff for combating the coronavirus epidemic would be held next week.



Asked whether the students will switch to online classes, Brnabic said that the "Batut" Institute is holding meetings with the medical part of the Crisis Staff and with the Ministry of Education about what further recommendations for the school would be.



"They will have another meeting on Thursday and then they will give some of their recommendations to the Crisis Staff. I expect to see a recommendation. What is extremely important to me and what I think should not be changed, and that is certainly that children from the first to the fourth grade continue to go to school", Brnabic said.



Prime Minister added that they would also talk to the unions "so that their opinion could be heard", as well as that the possibility of "moving the (school) vacation a little" would be considered.