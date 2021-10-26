Society It's not realistic Minister of Education of Serbia, Branko Ružić, stated that the Crisis Staff will give the final decision on the future model of teaching in schools. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 12:27 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Ruzic said that he invited the representatives of the Crisis Staff to meet on Thursday morning within school team.



"We will make the best possible decision regarding children, but what is not realistic is that children of preschool age, as well as children from the first to the fourth grade, and even the fifth and sixth, go online without an emergency situation," Ruzic pointed out for RTS.



He explained that the basic question is who will take care of those children.