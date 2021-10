Society Almost 6.000 newly infected, 62 people died Until the last review, 5.908 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 62 people died. Source: B92 Monday, October 25, 2021 | 14:29 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

There were 274 patients on respirators, and 6.721 patients were hospitalized.



As it is stated, the analysis of 19.718 samples was done.



Since the outburst of the epidemic in Serbia, 6.179.407 samples have been tested, and the virus has been confirmed in 1.104.117.