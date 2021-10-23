Society 6.748 newly infected, the greatest number of dead so far According to the latest data, 6.748 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 22:58 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

60 people died.



There are 282 patients on respirators.



Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorovic, said that doctors suggested switching to online classes for at least ten days, but as that proposal was not adopted, he does not expect the epidemiological situation to stabilize since the number of infected children is growing in Serbia.



In addition, the authorities appeal every day that citizens should be vaccinated because that is the only way out of the epidemic.



On Saturday, October 23, the application of COVID passes will begin, which should result in a larger number of vaccinated people, and from Monday, as announced, strict control of the application of the prescribed measure will begin.