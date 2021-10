Society Almost 7.700 newly infected, 57 people died Until the last review 7.696 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 57 people died. Source: B92 Friday, October 22, 2021 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In the last 24 hours, 25,161 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia.



There are 278 patients on respirators, and 6,733 people are on hospital treatment.



The mortality rate is 0.86.