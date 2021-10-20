Society "COVID passes are just the beginning, we won't stop there" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović said that the introduction of COVID passes is just the beginning and preparation of public opinion for other measures. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 18:32 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

He explained that the COVID passes will be needed after 10 p.m. in restaurants and cafes, because people relax during that period and do not respect the measures.



"It is calculated that nightclubs and restaurants have the highest concentration of young and middle-aged people, then people relax the most, there are more contacts, and the basic measure is to reduce contacts," he said.



Tiodorovic said he would not stop there.



"This is the beginning, an announcement, so the measures will be introduced in all areas where it is necessary," he explained.



Tiodorovic said that it is a matter of preparing public opinion, but that pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores, that is, what is important for supply, will be exempt from COVID passes.



"We asked for all restrictions, that working hours be restricted to 5 p.m. and that practically everything will be closed, that we will have to stop for 10 days, provide a break," he told RTS.



When asked why the Crisis Staff "relented", he said that they understood the announcement of the COVID passes as a good intention of those who make decisions.



"We are dissatisfied because lockdown was given up, but we accepted it as an announcement of good intentions to start bringing order to the behavior with these certificates," he said.



Tiodorović says that in terms of teaching facilities, they were on the verge of shifting all schools to online teaching from tomorrow.



"We stayed with our standpoint to let the people who are competent to review the situation once again. Our children are now a sensitive part of the population, we have a large infection among school children and we have children who are on a respirator. That is not a subjective impression," he said.



Just to reiterate, as of Saturday, October 23, everyone who wants to stay in a catering facility after 10 p.m. will have to have either a certificate or a negative test for COVID-19.