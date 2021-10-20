Society 7.745 newly infected, 58 people died According to the latest data, 7.745 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 18:19 Tweet Share EPA/Friedemann Vogel

58 people died of this disease.



There are 273 patients on respirators.



It should be reminded that a session of the Crisis Staff was held earlier today, at which it was decided to introduce COVID passes in Serbia as of Saturday, October 23.



COVID passes will be needed in catering facilities from 10 p.m., and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, in her address after the session, explained what is being considered under the label ''COVID passes".



Brnabić appealed to the citizens to get vaccinated because, as she said, that is the only way to save lives.