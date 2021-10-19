Society 0

In Serbia, more than 7.600 newly infected, 57 people died

In Serbia, 7.664 newly diagnosed persons with COVID-19 were confirmed until the last review, while 57 persons died.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

There are 274 patients on respirators, and 6.679 people were hospitalized.

During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 9.214 people died as a result of COVID-19 infection, and the mortality rate amounted to 0.87.

As it is stated, 25.339 samples was analyzed.

Session of the Crisis Staff scheduled

Crisis Staff session is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m., Tanjug has learned from the Government of Serbia.

Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, announced two days ago that a session of that body would be held during the week, at which it should be considered whether anything additional needs to be done.

She also said that at this moment, a modality is being sought for the introduction of COVID passes in such a way to prevent the abuse and falsification of this document.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

A new border crossing is being introduced

Vulin stated Draft Law on the Agreement between the Government of Serbia and the Council of Ministers of BiH introduces a new border crossing Ljubovija-Bratunac

Society Tuesday, October 19, 2021 12:20 Comments: 0
Foto: Shutterstock/Netfalls Remy Musser
page 1 of 21 go to page