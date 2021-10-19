Society In Serbia, more than 7.600 newly infected, 57 people died In Serbia, 7.664 newly diagnosed persons with COVID-19 were confirmed until the last review, while 57 persons died. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 15:49 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

There are 274 patients on respirators, and 6.679 people were hospitalized.



During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 9.214 people died as a result of COVID-19 infection, and the mortality rate amounted to 0.87.



As it is stated, 25.339 samples was analyzed.

Session of the Crisis Staff scheduled

Crisis Staff session is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m., Tanjug has learned from the Government of Serbia.



Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, announced two days ago that a session of that body would be held during the week, at which it should be considered whether anything additional needs to be done.



She also said that at this moment, a modality is being sought for the introduction of COVID passes in such a way to prevent the abuse and falsification of this document.