Society "The situation is disastrous" Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon, a member of the Crisis Staff, spoke before the session of that body and called the situation catastrophic. Monday, October 18, 2021 | 10:35

He said that the medical part of the staff had consultations with Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and that he did not see any improvement, which is why he hopes that the attitude towards the epidemiological situation will "change".



"We had consultations, we from the medical part insist on the implementation of the previously proposed measures. We did not see an improvement in 12 days, certainly not. It may have stabilized, but we are at a catastrophic level and that is not a real improvement. People are being vaccinated day by day, but there should be ten times as many. In such an atmosphere, there will be new meetings of the Crisis Staff and I sincerely hope that there will be a change, but there can be no shift in the attitude of the medical work "because it is formed on the basis of the factual situation and the epidemiological situation, which is extraordinary and occasionally disastrous. We only agree that the permanent way out is vaccination," he said.



"Two processes are going on in parallel, on the one hand we are entering the winter period, it will be cold and it is a suitable period for respiratory viruses. We are entering the season of religious feasts, that is another negative thing. Without serious thinking about reducing contacts and respecting the measures, we cannot expect this to stop. And at the same time, people either become immune or die. Both are facts," he said.



Asked to comment or advise the hosts before the season of religious celebrations, Kon was sharp.



"We have the impression, and the data show that, that we stopped respecting the measures, last year we realized that this is not the time to celebrate as we used to. Will it be like that now, it doesn't look like it will, and despite everything, we still have weddings and mass infections”, he said.