Society 5.700 people were infected and 51 died In the last 24 hours, 5.700 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, while 51 people died. Source: B92 Monday, October 11, 2021 | 15:35

There are 260 patients on respirators across the country.



There are 6,597 people in hospital.



In the last 24 hours, 19,360 people were tested, and since the beginning of the epidemic, 5,874,429.



The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic is 1,010,868, and 8,788 people have died.



The mortality rate from coronavirus in Serbia is 0.87 percent.

Dramatical in the COVID hospital in Batajnica

"The red zone of the COVID hospital in Batajnica is the epicenter of the horror that Serbia is living today," says the director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica, Dr Tatjana Adzic.



"Very few patients come out of intensive care. In December, when COVID hospital opened, 70 percent failed to beat the machine, the respirator. When the British strain of the virus was encountered, the success of separation from the respirator was even lower, between 80 and 90 percent was dying, and now the mortality rate of intubated is more than 90 percent", the doctor said. She revealed that a married couple died in that institution last week.



"Last week, a husband and wife died in one day. Both were unvaccinated. She was 37, he was 45," the doctor said.